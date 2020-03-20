STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL against Telangana's green signal for exam despite COVID-19 scare

This is despite the fact that the Central boards like CBSE and ICSE have already cancelled their respective board examinations, following advisories issued by the health officials, he pointed out.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A PIL was filed in the Telangana High Court on Thursday against the State government’s decision in not postponing the Class X (SSC) public examinations this year despite advisories being issued regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition sought the court’s direction to the authorities concerned to postpone the said examination, which commenced on Thursday, in the interest of students’ health.

Petitioner M Bala Krishna, faculty in a private educational institution in the city, submitted that in view of the spread of Coronavirus, the State government had issued orders on March 14 this year stating that all educational institutions should be closed till March 31. However, it also stated all the board and entrance examinations that have already been notified should be conducted as per schedule.

This is despite the fact that the Central boards like CBSE and ICSE have already cancelled their respective board examinations, following advisories issued by the health officials, he pointed out.The petitioner further submitted that the students writing public examinations are cramped into small classrooms and that it’s close to impossible to ensure the maintenance of the medically-prescribed gap of one metre between the students. He added that necessary safeguards against COVID-19 were not taken at the examination centres on Thursday. 

