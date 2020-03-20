STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea against eco clearance granted to Divi’s Labs

Considering the request, the authorities issued orders permitting the company to expand its operations contrary to the EIA notification 2006 issued by the MoEF. 

HYDERABAD: A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the authorities concerned to quash the environmental clearance (expansion) granted to Divi’s Laboratories (pvt ltd) at Lingojigudem in Yadadri-Bhuavanagiri district, alleging it contradicts the notification issued in 2006 by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

 It urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to follow the mandatory provisions with regard to public consultation and public hearing for grant of environmental clearance to the company as laid down under EIA notification, 2006.

Petitioner P Lakshmi Narsimha Rao, a social worker belonging to Lingojigudem village, submitted that the management of Divi’s Lab was planning to expand the company and accordingly approached the State-level environmental authorities with a request to issue eco clearance certificate. Considering the request, the authorities issued orders permitting the company to expand its operations contrary to the EIA notification 2006 issued by the MoEF. 

The Deputy Secretary to Ministry of Commerce and Industries, New Delhi, State Special Chief Secretary to Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary to Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Divi’s Laboratories chairman K Murali and others are named as the respondents.

