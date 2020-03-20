Rain a welcome change in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad received sudden light showers and even hailstorm in some parts of the city on Thursday. The pleasant change in the weather was welcomed by many, as they posted pictures and videos of the hailstorm on social media. The rain, coupled with the Coronavirus scare, made people stay indoors on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana in the coming two days.

The maximum rainfall recorded in the city on Thursday was 44.8mm at Trimulgherry, followed by 35.3 mm at Marredpally and 28 mm at Uppal, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).A few parts of the State also received rain, mainly Medchal, Yadadri and Ranga Reddy districts, with the maximum rainfall of 66 mm recorded at Abdullahpurmet.