Secondary School Certificate exam passes off peacefully

Of the 71,210 registered candidates in Hyd, 70,497 appear for first language exam

Published: 20th March 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing masks enter SSC exam halls in Hyderabad on Thursday | S SenbagaPandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) first language examination passed off peacefully on Thursday.

According to Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) Venkata Narsamma, a total of 70,497 candidates appeared for the examination out of the registered 71,210 in the district. As many as, 722 candidates were absent. Around 17 flying squads monitored as many as 362 exam centres in the city. Not one case of malpractice was detected. 

It may be mentioned here that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams have been cancelled from March 19 to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus. According to the School Education Department, all exam centres were sanitised. Hand sanitizer or hand washes were made available to the candidates. Hyderabad DEO said that all the 362 exam centres in the city will be sanitised regularly till the conclusion of exams on April 6.

Conjoined twins give separate exams
Conjoined twins Veena and Vani wrote their SSC exams at Madhuranagar. The Board of Secondary Education provided them with two separate hall tickets after they expressed their wish to write the exam separately. 

