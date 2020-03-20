STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana govt to quarantine all foreign returnees

Later speaking to the media, the CM said that those who returned from other countries after March 1 would be home quarantined.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:53 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the media at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday called upon all those who returned to Telangana from other countries after March 1 to voluntarily disclose their travel details to the respective district authorities in the wake of Coronavirus.

The government also directed all the District Collectors and SPs to identify and home quarantine those who returned from other countries after March 1. The government took the decisions during an emergency meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, after a group of Muslim preachers, who arrived in Karimnagar from Indonesia, tested positive for Coronavirus.

“If they are found to be positive for Coronavirus, they would be shifted to isolation wards. The village sarpanches and the local municipal employees would conduct an enquiry, with the help of the police department, on those who returned from other countries,” he said. 

SSC exams as per schedule, malls to remain open

The Chief Minister also said that all the cinema halls, function halls, clubs and others public places, which were closed as part of one-week action plan up to March 21, would now remain closed up to March 31. 

“Taiwan which is a border country of China is not affected as they took tough measures. Individual hygiene is important. Don’t gather in large numbers, not more than five people at one place,” Rao suggested. 

While informing that the Indonesians who tested positive for Coronavirus are being treated, he said that so far, the State reported 14 positive cases and there were no deaths due to Covid-19. “All persons who tested positive for the virus are not residents of Telangana. They came from other countries,” the Chief Minister said and added that there is no need to get panicky. “Precautionary measures are enough,” he said.

Rao informed that the Ugadi celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan and the Sitarama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam temple have been cancelled. All the public transport vehicles, including cabs, would be sanitised regularly. He also declared that the remaining SCC examinations will be conducted as per schedule.Stating that the malls would remain open, the Chief Minister said: “Otherwise, artificial shortage would be created by traders of essential commodities.”

