Telangana's tourism sector stares at massive loss amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sector may incur losses of `15 crore in 2-3 weeks due to shutdown of tourist spots; unorganised sector to suffer losses of `100 crore

Published: 20th March 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists wear masks as they visit Charminar in Hyderabad on Wednesday (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tourism sector is staring at a bleak future as it is facing the worst crisis ever given the COVID-19 outbreak, claim tourism officials.Assessing the impact of Coronavirus on the tourism sector, a senior Telangana Tourism Department official, on the condition of anonymity, told the Express that the sector would suffer losses of about Rs10-Rs15 crore in the next two to three weeks owing to complete shutdown of the tourist spots in the State. However, the worst-hit would those whose businesses revolve around tourism, which would lead to a loss of about Rs100 crore.

“The whole tourism value chain at family entertainment venues, religious and eco-tourism spots, and historic places across the State has collapsed. This has already impacted the livelihood of thousands of people working in the unorganised tourism sector, which includes travel agents, tour guides, destination vendors, and owners of eateries. The sector has 90 per cent of unorganised jobs which will witness at least a “temporary wage loss” of about Rs100 crore in the coming weeks,” said the official.

Stating that the tourism shutdown was a laudable measure, another official said just in Hyderabad, the revenue generated at tourism spots was around Rs6 crore per month.He added that at this point, it would be difficult to predict the impact on the unorganised tourism sector, but if the situation continues as it is, the impact would be disastrous. The holiday season from April to July is also likely to take a massive hit, unless there is a positive news of the virus spread decreasing, said the officials.

