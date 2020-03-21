STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allot more funds for handloom sector: Nama

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao has asked Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to spend the allocated money in the Budget for handloom sector. During the question hour on Friday, the TRS MP lamented that there was no security for handloom weavers in the country. He recalled that in 2016-17 Budget, `505.59 crore was allocated for handloom weavers.

But, the budgetary allocations were reduced to just `304.02 crore in 2020-21. The money allocated in the Budget too was not spent fully on handloom sector, Nama pointed out. “Implement more schemes for the welfare of handloom weavers,” Nageswara Rao said. He also wanted more funds be allocated for handloom sector in the Budget. Nama urged the Central government to exempt handloom weavers from the GST. Smriti Irani, in her reply, said that the ministry was implementing various schemes for handloom sector in consultation and cooperation of the State governments.

