BJP files petition against TS’ anti-CAA resolution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy on Friday filed a PIL case in the Telangana High Court challenging the State government’s resolution passed in the State Assembly against the Central government’s gazette on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Registration (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on March 16.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday. The BJP leader, in his affidavit, urged the Court to set aside the Assembly resolution on CAA, NPR and NRC by declaring it as illegal. The Central government has brought into force the enactment called CAA from Dec 12 last year, and the State government had passed a resolution against the enactment which is illegal and arbitrary, the petitioner said. Secretary to ministry of home and legislative affairs, New Delhi, State Chief Secretary and secretary to Telangana Legislative Assembly were named as the respondents.