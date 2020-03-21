Coronavirus outbreak: France returnee’s 1,000-guest wedding draws ire in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Disregarding both the State and Central government’s advisory against public gatherings amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a wedding with over 1,000 people, including VIPs, was conducted in Ramannapet under the GWMC limits on Thursday.

The function was organised by a Warangal resident and France returnee, who was supposed to be under mandatory home quarantine after his travel to Telangana on March 12. The wedding was held in a function hall in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

After news about the same came to light on Friday, Warangal (Urban) district administration officials denied permission for the wedding reception, which was scheduled to be held later that day.

In a tweet, Warangal police commissioner V Ravinder said, “A man, who had returned from France on March 12 and was advised to be under home-quarantine, got married to a Warangal resident on Thursday. A friend of his, who had travelled with him to the State, was also asked stay home. The reception for the wedding has been cancelled.”

Upon receiving information about the wedding, district administration and medical officials, on Friday, rushed to the groom’s house and shifted him and his family to MGM Hospital for tests and subsequent isolation.

Officials said that the groom and his friend were screened at the RGI Airport and were advised to stay at home for a period of 14 days. As over a week had passed with no symptoms of Covid-19, he decided to go ahead with the wedding, as per his family’s wishes.

It is learnt that the guests who had attended the wedding were unaware of his travel history. Officials are collecting details of the guests so that they could be tested for the virus.

Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said, “A medical team conducted tests on the groom on Friday, but there has been no symptoms so far.

Even during the airport screening, he did not show any symptoms. However, we have instructed the police to take action against the organisers and the function hall owner. We are tracing the guests, meanwhile.”

However, as of yet, no action has been taken against the family or the function hall owners. It is alleged that the district and police authorities, in spite of being aware of the function, failed to prevent it due to the attendance of VIPs.