Coronavirus outbreak: Postpone public exam for Class 10 to next week, Telangana HC tells government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to postpone the ongoing Class 10 (SSC) exams to next week — March 23-30 — in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Finding fault with Telangana government’s decision to go ahead with the SSC examinations even when the entire State and the world is reeling under a sense of deep fear due to the virus, the bench said under these highly tensed situations, the court cannot permit the government to hold the examinations.

Considering the possibility of health situation deteriorating further and considering the great possibility that keeping the students in close quarters even for a period of two to three hours may endanger their health and lives, it added.

The bench directed the State to reschedule the examination dates after reviewing the situation and announce its decision by March 29.

The bench made it clear that the examination scheduled for Saturday (March 21) will be conducted as per schedule.

The bench also directed the government to consider whether it would be possible and advisable to hold the remaining exams, which are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6.

In case the health situation does deteriorate in the coming week, the court expect the authorities concerned to postpone even those examinations to a future date.