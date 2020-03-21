Health surveyors scared for their safety

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health workers, who have been conducting door-to-door survey to identify potential Covid-19 patients for the past two days in Karimnagar, are scared they might contract the disease owing to lack of/poor quality medical equipment and safety gear. Nearly 100 teams consisting doctors, Asha workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and health supervisors are conducting the surveys.

The primary issue is that there are no proper screening facilities in the district, even if someone is suspected to have been infected by the deadly virus or the officials want to test anyone who recently returned from a foreign country. These people are currently being placed under isolation.

It is in this situation that the health workers are going around the district, attempting to locate and track the suspected patients without any protective gear. “What will happen to us, if during one of these surveys, we come in contact with people who might be infected? How are we supposed to protect ourselves”, a panicked health worker shared her concern with Express.

In the meantime, the health workers are not even provided proper masks or quality santisers; instead they are given sub-standard sanitisers weighing around 75 ml. What shocked Express the most was that about 50 per cent health workers, who were out in the streets discharging their duties on Sunday, were forced to use their sarees and towels to cover their faces. It has to be mentioned that each team has to visit about 150 houses for the survey. They also alleged that the officials concerned are not even providing them food and water.