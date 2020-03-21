STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Health surveyors scared for their safety

It is in this situation that the health workers are going around the district, attempting to locate and track the suspected patients without any protective gear.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC staff disinfecting the civic body’s office in Hyderabad on Friday

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Health workers, who have been conducting door-to-door survey to identify potential Covid-19 patients for the past two days in Karimnagar, are scared they might contract the disease owing to lack of/poor quality medical equipment and safety gear. Nearly 100 teams consisting doctors, Asha workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and health supervisors are conducting the surveys.

The primary issue is that there are no proper screening facilities in the district, even if someone is suspected to have been infected by the deadly virus or the officials want to test anyone who recently returned from a foreign country. These people are currently being placed under isolation. 

It is in this situation that the health workers are going around the district, attempting to locate and track the suspected patients without any protective gear. “What will happen to us, if during one of these surveys, we come in contact with people who might be infected? How are we supposed to protect ourselves”, a panicked health worker shared her concern with Express.

In the meantime, the health workers are not even provided proper masks or quality santisers; instead they are given sub-standard sanitisers weighing around 75 ml. What shocked Express the most was that about 50 per cent health workers, who were out in the streets discharging their duties on Sunday, were forced to use their sarees and towels to cover their faces. It has to be mentioned that each team has to visit about 150 houses for the survey. They also alleged that the officials concerned are not even providing them food and water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp