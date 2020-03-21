Man tests negative for Coronavirus 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A man suspected to have contracted COVID-19 was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal city on Friday. However, after basic tests, the doctors confirmed that he has not been infected. He was discharged later that day. The patient visited MGM Hospital with symptoms of Coronavirus. He was placed under isolation. The 30-year-old man is a native of Balharshah and had travelled to Andhra Pradesh in the Sampark Kranti Express, in the same compartment as the Indonesians who were tested positive for the virus earlier.