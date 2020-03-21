No dearth of funds for Bibinagar AIIMS: Min

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was no dearth of funds for Bibinagar AIIMS, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan has said. In reply to a question by Gaddam Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Union Minister said that the Cabinet has approved setting up of new AIIMS in Bibinagar with an estimated cost of `1,028 crore.

Approved time lines for completion of the project was September, 2022, he said adding that `5 crore was released so far to the executing agency. “Funds were released to the executing agency as per the progress of the project at appropriate time/milestones achieved as per MoA with these agencies. New AIIMS are being funded through the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEEA) and there is no problem of funds for construction of any new AIIMS,” the Minister said.