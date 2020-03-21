Panicky residents lock up techie’s flat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday, panicky residents of an apartment building in Banjara Hills locked up an occupant’s flat from outside. Aditya Sambyal, who returned from South Africa a week ago, was in self-quarantine. Aditya took to Twitter and wrote, “Residents in my building have locked my flat from outside assuming that I have Coronavirus, though I have no symptoms.” He tagged police officials who reached the spot in a few minutes and resolved the issue.

“The IT employee returned from South Africa a week ago. As a precautionary measure, he remained on self-quarantine. But, since he had no symptoms, he was planning to go out on Friday evening and found that residents had locked up his flat door from the outside,” said the station house officer of Banjara Hills police station, N Kalinga Rao.“After we received the complaint, we rushed to the building and counselled the residents not to panic,” police said.



Man with int’l baggage not allowed to board RTC bus

A 22-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who returned from Dubai, was not allowed to board an RTC bus at LB Nagar on Friday. The passengers after noticing his baggage with international tags, raised an alarm, suspecting him to be Covid-positive. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for further tests. Inquiries revealed that the man hailing from West Godavari, was working as a glass cleaner at Dubai. He landed at Mumbai on Thursday and travelled to Hyderabad by road.

Anganwadis to function for two-and-half hours a day

Hyderabad: Anganwadi centres across the State will now operate for only 2 hours and 30 minutes every day in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision was taken in a bid to minimise the chances of children and pregnant women contracting the virus. During the brief period of time they are there, the children and women will be provided with meals. Apart from this, Anganwadi teachers have also been directed to take up door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about the preventive measures