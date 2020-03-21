STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea filed seeking cancellation of NBW

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad, an accused in Vanpic case, on Friday filed a petition in the special CBI court designated to hear ED cases, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant issued against him in August last year. The warrant was issued for not appearing before the court in alleged disproportionate assets case of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Further, he told the court that he was in quarantine after returning from Belgrade, and will appear in the court after the quarantine period. The court adjourned the case to April 9.Prasad, in his petition, submitted that he was detained in Belgrade following a red-corner notice issued by the UAE.  

Belgrade court has set aside the proceedings saying that the issue relates to civil dispute and not criminal, and the orders were upheld by the Supreme Court on March 16. When the passport had lapsed on Jan 7, the Indian embassy at Belgrade issued another passport which would be valid from March 16 to April 15 and that he returned to India on March 19. 

