RPF cop opens fire at train pantry manager, suspended

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, the pantry manager of GT Express that was headed for Chennai from New Delhi was shot at by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Thursday night. The injured person is recovering in a hospital. The incident took place when the train was between the Warangal and Khammam railway stations. The victim Sunil Singh, 31, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Khammam. He was later shifted to Hyderabad. The constable has been suspended. According to Khammam Railway Circle Inspector (CI) Madhusudhan, a scuffle broke out between the accused constable, P Ashok Babu and a rail vendor Vicky Kumar in S-13 coach over the price of a water bottle.

RPF constable in custody

The RPF constable reportedly beat up the vendor. After being alerted about the incident, the pantry manager Sunil Singh and other workers rushed to the S13 coach and tried to pacify an agitated Babu.

Soon, a tussle broke out between the two, after which the RPF constable fired at the pantry manager with his 0.9 mm pistol. The pantry manager took a bullet to his right chest and immediately collapsed. No body else was injured in the incident.Khammam railway police promptly took Babu into custody. They also recovered the weapon, along with nine bullets.