STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao calls for 24-hour shutdown from 6 am on Sunday

Extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata curfew' from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Rao appealed to the people to observe the shutdown for 24 hours.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday called for 24-hour shutdown in the state from 6 a.m. on Sunday as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata curfew' from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Rao appealed to the people to observe the shutdown for 24 hours.

He said since this move for the safety and well-being of the society, everyone should observe it voluntarily. He announced that no buses and trains including local trains and Hyderabad Metro trains would run during the period.

The chief minister told a news conference that barring essential services like health, milk, water and power supply everything would be shut. He said Telangana should be a model for the entire country.

He also appealed to people to come out of their houses or on their balconies for 2-4 minutes at 5 p.m. to clap for those in the medical profession rendering services in this crisis.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said if required the state would go for total shutdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The state so far reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases and all of them had come from abroad.

He said Telangana was also considering shutting down its borders with Maharashtra after 2-3 days.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases (52) out of 258 cases reported so far across the country.

He said 20,000 passengers arrived in Telangana from abroad since March 1. Out of these 11,000 traced and kept under home quarantine.

The chief minister said 5,274 teams formed to trace all those who returned from abroad this month. He appealed to all such people to voluntarily report to the authorities and assured that the government will take care of all the expenses of their treatment and that they would not be troubled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana shutdown KCR Janata curfew
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp