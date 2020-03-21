Telangana MLA Koneru Konappa attends public meetings after return from US, home quarantined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When lawmaker Koneru Konappa become a lawbreaker, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Friday swung into action and home quarantined him, four days after he returned from US.

Disregarding the directives of the State government, Konappa has been mingling in large groups and attending public gatherings.

When a video of it went viral in social media, Jha directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to home quarantine the Koneru couple for two weeks.

It all began when activist Sudheer Jalagam started sending alerts from two days ago to district officials and Ministers about Konappa flouting rules for compulsory home quarantine.

Persons who returned from other countries were being shifted quarantine centres in the city from Shamshabad international airport.

However, the MLA managed to visit his native Assembly segment without staying in Hyderabad.

According to the activist, the MLA travelled from Secunderabad to his segment by Telangana Express. On Wednesday, the MLA attended Municipal Council meeting of Kagaznagar.

He also participated in a mass Satyanarayana Swami vratam, where the crowd was over 3,000.

When people started wondering how the MLA, who spent several days in the US with his wife, would meet the people without opting for home quarantine, Konappa told local reporters on Friday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus.