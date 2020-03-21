Two suspected Covid-19 cases in Suryapet

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Police and revenue officials have shifted two persons with suspected COVID-19 from Suryapet district to Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

While one of them, a registered medical practitioner (RMP) from Thitumalagiri mandal, had returned from Maharashtra, the other, a native of Noothanaal mandal, is a Saudi-returnee. Both of them have shown symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, police shifted 14 Vietnamese nationals, including two children, who have been taking shelter in a mosque in Nalgonda, have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. They came to the State from Vietnam in the first week of March.