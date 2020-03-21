STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use CCMB facility to test blood samples for Corona: KCR to PM  

Explaining the measures taken by the State govt to check spread of Coronavirus, the Chief Minister tells Modi that 1,000 samples can be tested at one go at CCMB labs

Published: 21st March 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:51 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to utilise laboratory facilities at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for Coronavirus tests. Participating in the video conference of all Chief Minister with the Prime Minister from Delhi, the Chief Minister brought to the notice of Modi that laboratory facilities at the CCMB could be utilised for conducting tests on blood samples of a large number of patients from across the country.

“If an opportunity is given to conduct tests for Coronavirus, as many as 1,000 samples can be tested at one go at CCMB,” Rao told the PM. The CCMB, a premier life sciences research laboratory, is under the Centre’’s control. The Chief Minister explained the measures taken by the State government and also offered some suggestions to the PM on the measures to be taken and it was in this context he spoke about the CCMB labs. Rao said that in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where passengers come from foreign countries in large numbers and they have to be thoroughly checked.

He wanted more focus on these cities and called for appropriate measures to be taken in this regard. ‘’Since chances of such passengers arriving from abroad and spreading Coronavirus are more, international flights should be cancelled for some time,” he suggested. KCR also called for maintaining high levels of sanitation in railway coaches and at stations in view of large footfalls. He suggested that screenings should also be held at railway stations.

The Chief Minister said all these measures were being taken in Telangana to prevent people gathering in large numbers. Festivals like Sri Ram Navami, Jagne Ki Raat and celebrations connected with them have been cancelled, he said, and assured the Prime Minister that the State government will work with the Centre to stop spread of Coronavirus in the country.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
