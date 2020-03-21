Uttam slams AYUSH for prescribing medicine for Corona 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgoda MP and TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has questioned the rationale behind the Union Ministry for AYUSH distributing corona preventive medicine when the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also admitted that there was no preventive medicine as of now. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said AYUSH Ministry’s advisory was in contradiction to the advice given by the WHO and the PM.

‘‘When the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Prime Minister Narender Modi have said there is no preventive medicine, there is no vaccine or medicine, how come the Ministry of AYUSH has issued an advisory to the States that the medicine will prevent Coronavirus. This is in contradiction to the advise given by the Union Ministry for Health,” he said. Based on the advisory note given by AYUSH Ministry, the Telangana government has set up stalls even at airports distributing these medicines.

“Nearly 10-15 crore people believe in AYUSH and where there is no scientific evidence and clinical trials, how has the Ministry specifically recommended such medicines? Was it proper on the part of it to issue such an advisory?” Uttam asked. “I also want to ask about disinformation and misinformation. A number of persons, particularly of the ruling party, have been giving statements in the media that cow urine and cow dung are useful in treating Coronavirus.

Some Yoga gurus were also prescribing some herbs. This misinformation has not been contradicted by anybody in the government. Today, if I want to go and test myself for Coronavirus, there is no system in the country now,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. Further, he also pointed out that the quarantine facilities where people coming from abroad were being kept were unhygienic. Responding to this, Union Minister of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik clarified that the medicines were prescribed based on previous experiences and they could only boost respiratory system and increase immunity. “We did not call them medicines for Coronavirus,” he said.