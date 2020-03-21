Woman dies on way to meet Gulf-returnee hubby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman from Jagtial district, who was on her way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, was killed while her children sustained injuries in a road accident at Abdullapurmet on Friday.

The victim was identified as Sanchari Madhavi. She was travelling to the airport to receive her husband at the airport, who was returning from the Gulf.

The incident happened just an hour before her husband Srinivas landed at the airport. As soon as he reached, he was informed about his wife’s death.

Srinivas was screened at the airport for Coronavirus but was found asymptomatic in the test. Srinivas was however advised the mandated 14-day home quarantine period. He therefore may not be able to perform his wife’s funeral.

According to police, Srinivas works at Muscat. He was returning home and was scheduled to land at the airport on Friday morning.

Madhavi along with her children Aditya, Ruchita and a relative Madan, started from home in Korutla in Jagtial district in a rented car.

Madan was driving the car. When the vehicle was moving on the Ghatkesar to Pedda Amberpet stretch on the Outer Ring Road, Madan lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an unknown lorry moving ahead.

