29-year-old techie with isolation stamp deboarded from Krishna Express

The man was later taken to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for further tests, said DSP Railways(Rural) M Srinivas Rao.

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine will be stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old techie returning from USA was deboarded from the Tirupati-bound Krishna Express at Alair station on Saturday. His co-passengers saw the home quarantine stamp on his wrist and immediately alerted the GRP.

The coach in which the man was travelling was separated from the train at Vijayawada junction, where it was sanitised. All the passengers travelling in the coach were moved to other coaches. Inquires revealed that the man, hailing from Dornakal in Mahabubabad district, worked as a software professional in the USA. He landed at the RGI Airport early on Saturday.

After undergoing health procedures as per the protocol, he was found asymptomatic. However, being a foreign returnee, he was given the Home Quarantine stamp.

He then took a taxi to Secunderabad railway station from the airport and boarded the Krishna Express. After the train crossed Bhongir station, a passenger noticed the stamp on his wrist and alerted others. The passengers immediately called the railway helpline.

Telangana coronavirus
