Amid growing fears, Telangana Board starts evaluation of Inter exam papers

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid growing fears over the spread of Covid-19, the Telangana State Board for Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has started the evaluation of answer papers of Intermediate examinations. The paper evaluation, which started on Friday (March 20), is being continued at 12 centres in the State with more than 800 evaluators in each centre. All the evaluations, as always, are being conducted in large halls, wherein, the evaluators sit together in groups and correct the answer scripts.

While the evaluators are worried about their safety, the TSBIE officials are stating that all the centres are well sanitised. Though, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) Department, as a preventive measure, decided to postpone the evaluation processes till March 31, its Telangana counterpart is continuing the same regardless of the opposition from the part of the lecturers.

“We have made sure that the evaluators maintain a safe distance from each other while checking the answer scripts. To reduce the congestion in the halls, we have divided the evaluators into two shifts -- morning and noon. The first shift begins at 7am and will end at 1pm and the second shift that starts at 1pm will continue till 6 pm,” informed Syed Omer Jaleel, the secretary of the TSBIE.

There are as many as 20 halls in each of the 12 centres. This apart, liquid soaps, water and hand sanitisers have been made available for the evaluators and we are also replacing the toiletries on time, the TSBIE secretary added.

BJP MLC urges govt to postpone valuation

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader in Telangana Legislative council N Ramachander Rao on Saturday urged the State government to postpone spot valuation of Intermediate exam papers in the wake of virus scare. As the SSC exams have been postponed on the direction of the High court, the government should also consider the postponement of Intermediate spot valuation, the BJP leader demanded in a press statement released here on Saturday. He stated that the teachers are expressing fear to go to the centres