Centre nod for CCMB in Telangana to test COVID 19 samples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to Telangana, the Central government has permitted the State government to utilise the services of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for Covid-19 testing. This was following a request by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the CMs’ video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“Now, we can use the CCMB for conducting Coronavirus tests for around 1,000 people in a day,” the Cm said while thanking the Central government for its immediate response. Speaking to Express, Dr Rakesh Mishra, CCMB Director, said, “We will most probably start the testing procedure from Monday. We have the capacity to tests hundreds, close to 1,000 in a single day.”

Will the institute have to wait for the National Institute of Virology’s standardisation approval? “No, we have enough technical staff with the required amount of infrastructure. Thus we can start the procedure at the earliest without any form of approval,” Mishra said. The State is currently testing all samples at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Medical College (OMC), where each labs can test just 100 samples in a day.