Coronavirus: Telangana supermarkets burst at the seams as hoarding goes on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the supermarkets in the city were crowded on Saturday as people went on a shopping spree to prepare for quarantine in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Despite the advisories issued to the shopping malls, very few are taking precautionary measures in allowing customers in small numbers. Even on Saturday, general stores, particularly the supermarkets, saw heavy rush. People were seen buying stockpiles of groceries, mostly cereals and pulses. At most of the supermarkets, there were long queues at the counters, wherein people were seen quarrelling with each other to purchase the available stock.

Nevertheless, a few famous supermarket chains located at Ramanthapur, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills followed the safety norms. Some of them only allowed 20 people at a time to enter the shops, while others resorted to the time-based token system.

“Since 10 am in the morning, there is heavy rush. After we saw about 200 people waiting outside the store, we decided to send only 20 people inside at once,” said Mohammed, store manager of a famous supermarket chain in the city from Mehdipatnam branch. Prabha, a housewife who went for shopping with her son to a supermarket at Mehdipatnam, said, “I have spent three hours in the supermarket. It took me nearly 30 minutes to enter the store and an hour and a half to shop. And it took us about an hour to get the billing done.”