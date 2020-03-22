Demand for WFH swells among government employees in Telangana

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of Covid cases is growing thick and fast, the demand for work from home (WFH) is also swelling among the government servants in the State. Adding strength to their expectations of getting the same, the ministerial staff at the State police headquarters were recently given work from home option as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The ministerial staff at the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office were recently asked to work on alternate days to minimize the chances of the staff coming in contact with each another. Meanwhile, section superintendents were asked to divide staffers into two groups to facilitate work from home option on a roster basis. In the mean time, the employees’ unions have now come forward requesting the higher-ups to provide all probable employees the option to work from home.

The general secretary of the Telangana Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), V Mamatha, said on Saturday that many employees are now demanding the same considering the current scenario and to stay safe from getting affected. “Apart from the staff who are needed for emergency services, the remaining staffers should be given WFH option.

It will not only help the employees stay safe, but also contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2. It is understandable that civic, medical and police services cannot be stopped at this moment, however, a complete lockdown is indeed the need of the hour,” she said. “Though the same may not be practical for many departments, their staffers can at least be divided into groups and can be assigned works on alternate days,” said Hyderabad district Telangana Gazetted Officers Association president MB Krishna Yadav.