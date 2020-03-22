Hyderabad police raid former TV9 CEO’s residence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police conducted raids on the residence of former CEO of TV9, Ravi Prakash, suspecting that he may have provided shelter to BS Jewellery store owner Sukesh Gutpa, accused in a cheating case, at his house at BN Reddy Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night.

However, police could not find any evidence of Gupta’s stay at the former TV9 CEO’s house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), CCS, SV Hari Krishna, said they received a tip-off that the jewellery merchant, Sukesh Gupta, who has been absconding in connection with a cheating case, had taken shelter at Ravi Prakash’s house at BN Reddy Nagar in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. But the police raid on his house proved futile.