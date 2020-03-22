Janata Curfew: KCR, family to clap at 5 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and members of his family will clap their hands at 5 pm on Sunday, in response to the call given by Prime Minster Narendra Modi to people to come out on their balconies for five minutes at 5 pm and clap hands or ring bells in appreciation of India’s health professionals.

Backing Modi’s call, the Chief Minister told reporters on Saturday that he would clap hands too. “Some idiots are heckling the Prime Minister’s statement on clapping. It is not fair. We have to exhibit our solidarity in our fight against the Coronavirus. During the separate Telangana movement, we used to beat plates with spoons,” Rao recalled.

The CM lambasted unsavoury remarks on social media with regard to Modi’s call on Janata Curfew and clapping at 5 pm. He directed DGP M Mahender Reddy, who was present at the press meet, to book cases against those who had posted comments against the PM and his call to clap hands. “Arrest those fellows,” Rao directed the DGP and added that the nation should respect the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister said that sirens would be used across the State on Sunday at 5 pm alerting the people on Coronavirus.