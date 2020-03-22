STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Janata Curfew: KCR, family to clap at 5 pm

Backing Modi’s call, the Chief Minister told reporters on Saturday that he would clap hands too.

Published: 22nd March 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and members of his family will clap their hands at 5 pm on Sunday, in response to the call given by Prime Minster Narendra Modi to people to come out on their balconies for five minutes at 5 pm and clap hands or ring bells in appreciation of India’s health professionals.

Backing Modi’s call, the Chief Minister told reporters on Saturday that he would clap hands too. “Some idiots are heckling the Prime Minister’s statement on clapping. It is not fair. We have to exhibit our solidarity in our fight against the Coronavirus. During the separate Telangana movement, we used to beat plates with spoons,” Rao recalled. 

The CM lambasted unsavoury remarks on social media with regard to Modi’s call on Janata Curfew and clapping at 5 pm. He directed DGP M Mahender Reddy, who was present at the press meet, to book cases against those who had posted comments against the PM and his call to clap hands. “Arrest those fellows,” Rao directed the DGP and added that the nation should respect the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister said that sirens would be used across the State on Sunday at 5 pm alerting the people on Coronavirus.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata curfew telangana Telangana Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp