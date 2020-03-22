Janata curfew: Telangana wears deserted look as people adhere try to curb COVID-19 spread

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: A city sans all activities may seem like a scene from a sci-fi movie, but that was Hyderabad on Sunday when people voluntarily stayed indoors in the wake of the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Janata Curfew in a bid to beat the Coronavirus.

The usually bustling city looked abandoned while eerie silence reverberated through the empty streets on Sunday as all businesses, including at busy commercial and market areas, were shut for the day.

Despite the curfew being voluntary, the police took it upon themselves to enforce it effectively by creating check-posts across Hyderabad, and used drones to monitor the situation in the State. Several youngsters, who had ventured out, were asked by the police to head back home, while some were asked to hold placards with awareness messages.

Though the lockdown was a welcome move, the homeless had to bear its brunt as they had nowhere else to go. But the police distributed food packets to them as they solely rely on small eateries and Annapurna canteens for food, which were shut on Sunday.

#JanataCurfew comes into full force: Snapshots of South India's busy roads wearing a deserted look on #JanataCurfewMarch22.

Follow LIVE updates on #COVID19outbreak here: https://t.co/QsWCvNMtWN pic.twitter.com/bzCzbfA74M — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in other parts of the State, apart from observing the curfew, the district administration also had to ensure that the roads into the State were well-guarded. In Nizamabad, the officials have set up check-posts at Salura, Madnoor and Dharmabad that connects the State with Maharashtra. On Sunday, several vehicles were stopped at the check-posts and were not allowed to enter the State.

Similarly in Sangareddy, the police stopped a bus with 34 passengers from entering the district at Chiragpally near Zaheerabad in the early hours of Sunday. The passengers were returning from Qatar. They had landed in Mumbai and were headed to Hyderabad via Sangareddy. The bus was taken to the quarantine centre at Gachibowli.

In Warangal, the curfew was complete as farmers too stayed indoors, while tribals stopped the entry of any vehicle to their tandas by blocking the roads.Meanwhile, in response to the Prime Minister’s call, the citizens came out onto their balconies and terraces and showed their gratitude to those at the forefront of fighting the Coronavirus by clapping at 5 pm.

Leaving nothing to chance

