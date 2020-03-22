STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist couple surrenders in Telangana

A Maoist couple surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd March 2020 07:55 AM

Maoist couple Gandrakoti Mallesham and Srilatha in custody

Maoist couple Gandrakoti Mallesham and Srilatha in custody

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A Maoist couple surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder here on Saturday. The Commissioner stated that Mahbubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy played a key role in the surrender of the Maoist couple.

Speaking to the media, Ravinder said that Maoist leader Gandrakoti Mallesham, 35, along with his wife Srilatha, 34, had surrendered on Saturday. Mallesham alias Mallaiah alias Kiran hails from Intikanne village under Kesamudram mandal in Mahbubabad district. His wife Srilatha alias Haima, is a native of Rampur village under Kothaguda mandal.

Ravinder stated that Mallesham’s father Penataia alias Naryana also worked in the Maoist party as the leader of the manufacturing unit. The Madhya Pradesh police arrested him and sent him to Bhopal jail in 2006. Mallesham’s elder brother Kumaraswamy also worked in the party and was killed in the Kaukonda encounter in 2000. Mallesham had been working as a divisional committee member and was in charge of the central regional bureau. Srilatha had been working as a divisional committee member in Dandakaranya under the Special Zone Committee.

Warangal Police Maoists telangana
