'Mrityunjaya Homam' across temples in Telangana to fight COVID-19

The number of devotees was nil in most major temples on Saturday.

Published: 22nd March 2020

Representational Image. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Endowments Department has decided to perform Mrityunjaya Homam and Sudarsana Homam in all prominent temples across the State to fight the monster Coronavirus, Sunday onwards. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said that the entry of devotees into all the temples was restricted.

The number of devotees was nil in most major temples on Saturday. The Minister said that Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam would be organised at Endowments office in Boggulakunta, instead of Pragathi Bhavan this year. People will not be allowed to attend the official Ugadi celebrations.

Instead, they could watch it live on TV. The Minister also stated that Srirama Navami would be performed at Bhadrachalam temple in a simple manner. But the Talambralu would be delivered to interested devotees through online bookings.

“We have planned to provide around 50,000 packets of Talambralu this year through an online system,” Indra Karan Reddy said. According to the Minister, the number of devotees to Vemulawada and Basara temples was nil on Friday. The number of devotees who visited Yadagirigutta was 80, Bhadrachalam five, Secunderabad Ganesh temple (90), Kondagattu Hanuman temple (90), Mahankali temple in Secunderabad was (346), Karmanghat Hanuman temple (626) and Balkampet Yellamma temple (1,629) on Friday.

Telangana coronavirus
