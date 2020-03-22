Overburdened by financial troubles, 40-year-old man hangs self in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Meerpet on Saturday. The victim, Vaddi Venkata Phani Kumar, was found hanging at his home, according to the police.

Kumar had been working for a private firm, but for more than a year he was out of work, due to which the family was going through some financial trouble.

On Friday, his wife Anuradha, along with their children, went to visit Yadadri temple. When they returned on Saturday morning, they found the front door closed from inside. They broke open the door and found Kumar hanging from the ceiling.