Take care of unorganised workers: Telangana Minister of Industries KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Saturday requested IT stakeholders to take a humanitarian approach towards workers in the unorganised sector allied to IT industries in view of the massive workload following the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a review meeting attended by NASSCOM, Hyderabad Software Employees Association (HYSEA) and Cyberabad Security Council, Rama Rao urged the industry captains to take good care of support staff like housekeeping, security, and other unorganised sector staff in this hour of crisis. These people must not face any financial difficulty, Rama Rao urged.

Industry representatives appraised Rao about measures being taken by the IT & ITES sector to ensure safety of employees.The Minister appealed to industry representatives that all organisations must inform the government about employees who have come back from overseas trips.