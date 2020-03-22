Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Why is BJP divisive and AIMIM secular?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-appointed Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has questioned as to why the BJP is often accused of being partisan when it talks about Hindus, who form a chunk of the country’s population demographic, whereas a political party like AIMIM is called secular even though it relies on Muslim community vote bank.

Interacting with the editorial team of The New Indian Express, as part of Express Chat on Saturday, the BJP State chief raised question as to why the TRS is in alliance with AIMIM when the party was against the formation of separate Telangana State and did not participate in the statehood movement.

He also accused the TRS of becoming a puppet in the hands of AIMIM and the nexus between the two parties is essentially for sheer vote bank politics. When asked about his recent controversial comments wherein he said that bombs would be hurled at anti-CAA protestors, Sanjay said that the comments were meant against Pakistan.

Regarding the comments on flying saffron flag on Golconda Fort, he clarified that he meant that the party flag would be flown high in the State soon. The BJP leader accused the TRS-led government of oppressing all opposition party leaders in the State and filing non-bailable criminal cases against them to stifle voices of opposition leaders