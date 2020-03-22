Telangana extends Janata Curfew, to be shut down for 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State would observe voluntary shutdown for 24 hours from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. He called upon people to stay indoors for 24 hours. “This is for your safety and for the safety of the human race,” Rao said at a media conference. “No auto-rickshaw will ply. It will be a complete shutdown for 24 hours. Telangana should set an example to the entire country in this aspect,” Rao said.

The Chief Minister said the entire State would be shut down if necessary and essential commodities would be supplied to people at their doorstep in future. “Telangana is not a poor State. We are ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore to tackle the virus spread,” the Chief Minister said. Stating that the government would take a decision on closing the State borders in a day or two, the Chief Minister said they would not allow people from other States, especially from Maharashtra, to enter Telangana.

On Sunday, the RTC buses would not be operated, while the Metro Rail services would be cancelled and the inter-State buses would be stopped at the borders.

The Chief Minister, however, said essential services like healthcare, vegetable markets, water supply and sewerage maintenance would be spared from the shutdown.

Rao said after March 1, over 20,000 foreign returnees reached the State. “Of them, around 11,000 have been identified so far and they are under observation,” the Chief Minister said. He called upon others too to disclose their travel details to the local officials. “We will not arrest you. We will provide you medicines free of cost. If necessary, you will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment,” Rao told the foreign returnees.

He said 52 check-posts have been set up at the inter-State borders. “As many as 5,274 vigilance teams and 78 joint inspection teams have been deployed. Over 63,000 police personnel and gram panchayat staff are constantly monitoring the situation. A five-member high-level committee under the CMO is monitoring the situation across the globe,” the Chief Minister said and added that as of now, the situation was under control in the State.

50,000 tested in K’nagar

Rao said the government has tested around 50,000 people in Karimnagar city, where some Indonesians were tested positive for the virus. Asked about Muslim and Christian preachers from abroad testing positive for COVID-19, Rao said they arrived here from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.

Stay at home

On the occasion, the Chief Minister suggested that it was better for those aged above 65 years and children below ten years to stay at home for at least two to three weeks.

First locally transmitted case

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 on Saturday, while another person with a travel history to Dubai tested positive for the virus. This has taken the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 21 in the State. The first locally-transmitted case is of a 35-year-old man, who was the primary contact of a person designated as patient-14 by the State government, who had returned from Dubai recently. The second new case is of a 33-year-old man, who is employed on a cruise ship in the US, and had a travel history to Dubai. The 21 positive cases in Telangana include 10 Indonesian nationals, who had arrived in Karimnagar in the State on March 13.