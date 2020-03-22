Telangana HC to hear PIL on state of quarantine centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court will hear on Monday a suo moto taken up PIL regarding the pathetic conditions prevailing in various quarantine facility centres notified in the State to house international air passengers.

The PIL is based on a news item published in a daily newspaper which highlighted the conditions in quarantine centres. It pointed out lack of basic amenities such as defunct toilet flushes, lack of running water, inadequate drinking water, unhygienic conditions, two to three people in one room, bed bugs, cockroaches and mosquitoes in rooms, etc.

The purpose of isolating passengers to assess their health condition with regard to Coronavirus is defeated by the poor facilities in these centres. After going through the news item, Justice P Naveen Rao addressed a letter to the HC Chief Justice requesting to take up the news report as a public interest litigation petition and ensure that facilities are provided to the international passengers housed in those centres.

The Chief Secretary, principal secretaries to medical and health, municipal administration, secretary to ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi, director of National vector borne disease control program, New Delhi and commissioners of health and family welfare and VaidyaVidhana Parishad, director of public health and family welfare and others concerned were named as respondents.

