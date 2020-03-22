STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC to hear PIL on state of quarantine centres

The PIL is based on a news item published in a daily newspaper which highlighted the conditions in quarantine centres.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court will hear on Monday a suo moto taken up PIL regarding the pathetic conditions prevailing in various quarantine facility centres notified in the State to house international air passengers. 

The PIL is based on a news item published in a daily newspaper which highlighted the conditions in quarantine centres. It pointed out lack of basic amenities such as defunct toilet flushes, lack of running water, inadequate drinking water, unhygienic conditions, two to three people in one room, bed bugs, cockroaches and mosquitoes in rooms, etc.

The purpose of  isolating   passengers to assess their health condition with regard to Coronavirus is defeated by the poor facilities in these centres. After going through the news item, Justice P Naveen Rao addressed a letter to  the HC Chief Justice requesting to take up the news report as a public interest litigation petition and ensure that facilities are provided to the international passengers housed in those centres.

The Chief Secretary, principal secretaries to medical and health, municipal administration, secretary to ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi, director of National vector borne disease control program, New Delhi and commissioners of health and family welfare and VaidyaVidhana Parishad, director of public health and family welfare and others concerned were named as respondents.

PIL based on a report published by a daily
The PIL is based on a news item published in a daily newspaper which pointed out that many quarantine centres lack basic amenities like drinking water. Most of them don’t even have proper toilet facilities, the item said

