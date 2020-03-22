Telangana invokes epidemic diseases act to fight Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Telangana government notified Telangana Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 on Saturday. The regulations incorporate various measures already in place prescribed by international and national protocols, apart from adding uncompromising new measures, making it easier for establishing a lockdown in a given area and firmly channelising flow of information regarding the disease outbreak, punishing those who do not confirm to it. The regulation mentions that in event of threat of spread of Covid-19 in an area including village, town, ward, colony or settlement, the concerned in-charge, including District Collector or Municipal Commissioner will be competent to implement containment measures.

Powers accorded to them include barring entry and exit of population from containment area, declaring closure of public and private institutions, initiating active and passive surveillance, hospital isolation of all suspected cases and their contacts.

The regulation also mentions that no person/institution/organisation shall use a any information regarding Covid-19 without ascertaining facts and prior clearance of authorities like DMET, DPH, DHS or Collector. While this may be construed as a move to curb freedom to publish information regarding the disease, justifying it the regulation says, “This is necessary to avoid spread of any unauthenticated information and/or rumours regarding Covid-19. If any person/ Institution/organisation is found indulging in such activity, it will be treated as a punishable offence under these regulations.”

