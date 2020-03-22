Telangana officials to identify buildings for use as quarantine centres

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite various measures taken by the State government and the Health Department authorities, it is an undeniable fact that the number of Covid-19 cases is slowly and steadily increasing in all urban local bodies (ULBs) across State.

In the light of this, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has issued instructions to all municipal commissioners to work hand-in-hand with the Medical and Health Department to identify facilities and buildings which can be turned into quarantine centres or can be converted into temporary hospitals with isolation facilities to mitigate the impact of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Covid-19.

In this regard, TSMEPMA mission director N Satyanarayana has issued notifications to all municipal commissioners, the additional commissioner (Urban Community Development) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and project directors of TSMEPMA to identify facilities and buildings for the same. They have also been directed to ensure that all ULBs maintain proper environmental sanitation and display hoardings and banners with related Information Education Communication (IEC) content at major areas and in places of congregation, in coordination with the Medical and Health Department.

A few days ago, the joint secretary of Urban Development and Local Self Government under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had requested all the Central ministries and departments concerned to support the efforts of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) by taking expeditious action and mobilise all the necessary support in State-level, district-level and ULB-level to prevent the spread of Covid. A public health situation of this scale requires a concerted and whole-of-government approach to build a comprehensive and robust response system, MAUD officials said.