Three injured as car rams stationary ambulance in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of drunk driving, a car rammed an ambulance parked outside a private hospital at Meerpet in Rachakonda late on Friday night. The accident was caught on CCTV cameras at the hospital. Three persons travelling in the car sustained injuries, while the driver escaped unhurt. A 33KV tower pole of the electricity department was also damaged in the incident.

According to the police, at around 2 am the car was proceeding towards Sagar Ring Road from Gurramguda with eight persons in it. When the vehicle neared Amma hospital at Hasthinapuram, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into an ambulance parked outside the hospital.

Three people sustained injuries, while the driver and four others in the vehicle fled the spot. The injured persons were admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint from electrical officials, Meerpet police registered a case and started an investigation.