TRS stealing credit, accuses Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling TRS of changing only the names and pictures on schemes funded by the BJP-led Central government and claiming it to be their own, the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “For every work being taken up in Telangana, from housing to even graveyards, Central funds are being used.” Sanjay said that the BJP party cadre had recently took up the task of educating sarpanches across the state about this and showed them how the Central government plays a major role in providing funds to run the schemes.

He said, “TRS sarpanches have been discussing on WhatsApp how the State government is not providing a single rupee to them for development works in villages. Whatever money is being given by the TRS government to gram panchayats is being allotted as per the wishes of the party,’’ he said. He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been lying repeatedly on devolution of funds by the Central government and challenged him for an open debate on the subject on any given day.

When asked about the recent criticism of IT Minister KT Rama Rao that the Centre is not releasing funds properly and is not giving states their fair share, Sanjay said, “If there is any truth in it then the TRS should come forward and present in detail the schemes they have been implementing, and what is the Central share and in and how much is the State spending on it.”