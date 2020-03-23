STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Politicos in Telangana put their feet up amid 'Janta Curfew'

While some of them played board games with their kids, others did some household chores and put the day to use by spending some quality time with their family.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participates in the applause programme through clapping to offer solidarity at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participates in the applause programme through clapping to offer solidarity at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janata Curfew, politicos, cutting across party lines, stayed indoors. In fact, they put the day to use by spending some quality time with their family.

While some of them played board games with their kids, others did some household chores. A few of them even picked up their shovels and headed to their gardens on Sunday. Politicos were also seen extending their gratitude to medical workers and police personnel by clapping their hands at 5 pm.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy began his day at his home in New Delhi by performing yoga, indoors. He later took a walk around the house and watered his plants.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, meanwhile, spent the whole day holed up in his house in Hyderabad with his family. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, who was at his home in Nalgonda, urged the people to take precautionary measures against the virus.

Similarly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao too spent his day at home in Hyderabad with his wife and daughter. He thanked the public for strictly adhering to the Janata Curfew. BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, played ashta chamma with his family on Sunday.

