Telangana records six new coronavirus cases as total cases in state rise to 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded six more positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 27, informed a media bulletin released by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Of this, one person has recovered till now. All the six new cases that were recorded on Sunday are people with a history of foreign travel.

The new Covid-19 cases in the State, according to the bulletin, are a 24-year-old man from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who arrived here from London via Dubai (Patient-22); a 23-year-old man, student and resident of Kukatpally, who returned from London via Doha (P23); a 26-year-old man, who is a resident of Rajolu, East Godavari district in AP, with a travel history to Sweden (P24); a 34-year-old married man, who is a resident of Manikonda with a travel history to Sweden (P25); a 23-year-old man from Kothagudem, with a travel history to London (P26) and a 50-year-old woman, who is a homemaker with a travel history to Dubai (P27).

The bulletin also informed that all the six new positive cases are stable and admitted in a designated hospital.