Ambulances ferrying people as patients seized in Telangana

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Road Transport Authority officials seized three ambulances at Kodad which were transporting passengers by passing them off as patients on Monday.

According to the police, three private ambulances drivers were transporting six passengers from Vijayawada to Hyderabad by collection over Rs 1,000 from each passenger. In another incident, the police also filed a case on a Tavera vehicle driver transporting 12 passengers to Hyderabad.

Another ambulance driver was arrested by Hayathnagar police on the Hyderabad outskirts on Monday evening. Police found six persons travelling in the ambulance.