Control room set up at Telangana Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A control room was set up at the Secretariat on Monday. The inter-departmental coordination and control room in the Secretariat, which will work in two shifts of 12 hours each.

Anil Kumar, secretary and commissioner of Endowments Department will be in-charge of the control room from 8 pm to 8 am. Rahul Bojja, Secretary, SCD department, will be in-charge from 8 am to 8 pm.

Ch Sivalingaiah, deputy secretary, agriculture, and Laxma Reddy, Director Animal Husbandry, will also assist them. The control room no is 040-23450735. Balanaga Devi, IGP, and K Srinivasa Rao, additional SP, Cyberabad were also attached to the control room.