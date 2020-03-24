STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus lockdown: Telangana IT staffers still going to office are a miffed lot

One of the reasons why some IT companies are not able to offer WFH for their employees is that they cannot cope up with hardware and software demand that this situation has brought up.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Work from home

Image for representational purpose only.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT industry is not too thrilled about being exempted from the Covid-19 lockdown imposed by the State government. Although a majority of employees in the IT sector are availing the Work From Home (WFH) facility, there are still many who have to go to office. Now with transport services stopped, IT sector employees are at a loss as to how they can reach their offices.

An IT employee working in HiTec City said, “Companies have found a loophole in this process. They know that the government is not going to take any action. So now while company seniors like managers are staying back at home, we are being asked to report for work.”

Another employee asked, “How can a non-essential business like IT get exemption from the lockdown? Is it safe for us to go out and work while the rest of the State is advised to stay at home? This is ridiculous.” Some companies are even offer their employees an extra Rs 1,000 per day to come to office.

One of the reasons why some IT companies are not able to offer WFH for their employees is that they cannot cope up with hardware and software demand that this situation has brought up.

Employees returning from work also faced problems. “I just returned from Madhapur. It was very difficult to get an Ola or Uber. I finally booked a Uber bike. Police is stopping all vehicles and the airport route is also closed,” said one such employee.

Govt will not intervene, says Jayesh Ranjan
 

As many IT employees demand that their sector also be shut down amid Covid-19 outbreak, the State government reiterated that it would not interfere and let IT companies decide on the matter.

“The companies would have to take a call on that,” IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express. “The government’s stand remains the same as before,” he added. 

Earlier, when the Covid-19 scare hit the IT sector, the government, while recommending that companies should try giving Work From Home (WFH) for their employees, had clarified that it would not impose any order. Ranjan said companies were instructed by the State government to mitigate their hardware and software problems soon

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana WFH Telangana IT sector
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp