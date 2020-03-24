COVID-19: Telangana announces imposition of night curfew from 7 pm to 6 am

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Curfew would be in force from 7 pm to 6 am every day while lockdown would be in force from 6 am to 7 pm to combat the spread of Coronavirus, announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.He made a fervent appeal to the people to maintain self-control and stay indoors.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister recalled the US pressing into service the army to discipline the crowds and Russia warning its citizens to either stay at home or stay in jail for five years. "Please ensure that such a situation will not arise in the State and stay at home," the Chief Minister appealed to the people with folded hands.

"If people do not follow the lockdown orders, the situation may lead to a stage where the government will have to issue shoot-at-sight orders," the Chief Minister said. If the people do not care for even shoot-at-sight orders, then the Army would have to be deployed, he said.

"At present, the situation is under control in Telangana. So far, 39 positive cases have been reported here and one patient has recovered. The others too are out of danger. But, there are still 114 suspects in the State. We will get their reports on Wednesday," the Chief Minister said.

He called upon the people’s representatives to control public movement in their respective areas. “We have 150 corporators in the GHMC and the members of various standing committees of municipalities and gram panachayats. All of them should help the officials in containing the spread of Coronavirus,” Rao said.

Around 3,400 transport vehicles, which were stranded at the State borders carrying the essential commodities to Telangana, would be allowed to move without any toll fee on Tuesday night. “After that, no vehicle will be allowed to enter the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said paddy purchasing centres would be set up at the villages itself and farmers need not go to the market yards in the towns/cities. “The IKP and PACS will be pressed into service to procure the paddy,” Rao said.

Cases against traders

He said the traders who sell essential commodities or vegetables for higher prices would be booked under the PD Act. He said all the shops in the State should be closed by 6 pm. If any shop is found open after 6 pm, its licence would be cancelled.The Chief Minister reminded people that all these measures were for their wellbeing. “The State government is not interested in imposing these restrictions. It is losing hundreds of crores of income,” he said and added that there was no dearth of funds for the health sector.

Dial 100

The Chief Minister said people can dial 100 for help if there are health-related emergencies or deaths. The police, if needed, would provide vehicles to such people in emergency.

Rice distribution from tomorrow

KCR said the distribution of rice at 12 kg per person would start from Thursday. He said that Rs 1,500, which would be given to the poor, would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He said the government has decided to provide rice sufficient for one month