COVID lockdown: No more domestic flights from Hyderabad airport from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All domestic flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be suspended from March 24. Earlier, all international flights had been suspended on March 22.

The Hyderabad airport has seen a 150 per cent increase in passengers in the last six years from 2013-14. From 88 lakh passengers, the airport now caters to close to 3 crore passengers in a year.

On a daily basis over 57,000 passengers, including international and domestic, fly to and from the airport, and over 500 aircraft including cargo, commercial and executive jets land and take off from RGIA.