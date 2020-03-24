Don’t visit OPDs unless urgent: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Gandhi Hospital’s Out-Patient (OPD) is shutdown, Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday requested people to not visit hospitals unless it is an absolute emergency situation. Last week, the health department suspended all elective surgeries in speciality and super-speciality hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education.

Private hospitals have also followed suit. The OPD section in most private hospitals wear a deserted look as many have opted for telemedicine and online consultation.

However, underprivileged people who visit government hospitals have been affected, as many of the patients get OPD appointments after several months of waiting.

Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital alone cater to close to around 1500 OPD cases in a single day.