STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Election Commission defers Telangana MLC by-election due to Covid-19

The vote was earlier scheduled on April 7, counting on April 9, and the process was to be completed by April 13.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Election Commission, here on Tuesday, extended the schedule for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad under local authorities constituency by 60 days. The poll body took into a gathering of people in connection with the election is adverse due to fear of transmission of the coronavirus.

"Fresh dates shall be notified in due course after reviewing the situation," said the poll panel.

According to the earlier schedule, the notification was to be issued on March 12, last date for filing nominations on March 19, and last date for withdrawal of nominations on March 23. The vote was scheduled on April 7, counting on April 9, and the process was to complete by April 13.

The vacancy arose due to disqualification of R. Bhoopathi Reddy on 16 January 2019.

"The poll process would necessarily include gathering of polling official, support officials and members of the respective local bodies on the poll day, which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country," the EC said in a notification.

The EC also cited the March 22 communication from the Centre to state governments, asking them to take all measures to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission, which included suspension of train services and closure of all activities except for essential services.

The EC also took into account the lockdown declared by the Telangana government to contain coronavirus transmission. "The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gatherings of any nature, which exposes all concerned to possible health hazard," it said.

On January 16, 2019 three MLCs -- Bhoopathi Reddy, Yadav Reddy (under the MLA quota) and Ramulu Naik (under the Governor quota) -- had defected from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the Congress before the December 7 Assembly elections.

They didn't resign their council posts and were disqualified. Bhoopathi Reddy challenged this in the high court. In July 2019, the court upheld the disqualification of three MLCs by the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Election commission
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp